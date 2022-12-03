Bishop Heelan’s ‘National Honors Society’ worked together to help the homeless

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Bishop Heelan National Honor Society gathered Friday to put together 100 ‘Mercy Bags’ for the Sioux City Warming Shelter.

Each one contains a stocking cap, gloves, lip balm, lotion, and hand wipes.

This is just one project the NHS gives back to the community during the school year.

“Just helping out. It gives you a motivation of the good feeling you can help someone, but the fact that you know it is going to a good cause motivates you for the future to do more good things and see if you can spread it around the community to make the world a better place overall,” said Kameron Fjeldheim, the NHS President.

It’s the first time the National Honor Society at Bishop Heelan has organized the service project.

