Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A brand new coffee shop is looking to bring some paw-sitive energy to downtown Sioux City.

Cat cafe Coffee & Purrs held their official grand opening on Saturday at their shop on 5th Street.

Through a partnership with the Siouxland Humane Society, they’ll have 10 cats on site at a time for guests to play with--and even adopt if they’d like--while they enjoy coffee and baked goods.

The cats aren’t there just yet; they’ll arrive in early January. However, staff say the turnout so far has been great, and visitors who came early got a special treat.

”We have a drawing today,” said Mackenzie Gass, a barista at Coffee & Purrs. “We have 50 names down, the first 50 people that came in today put their names down to get free time with all the kitties when they get in next month. So, we had somebody in the door, like right at 7:02. We were helping people all the time. We had traffic in and out. Once we have some small down time, we get a whole big group of people in, and it’s really awesome. We’ve been super busy today.”

Coffee & Paws doesn’t have set hours just yet, but they will be open from 11 AM-2 PM on Sunday, and at 7 AM on weekdays.

Once the cats arrive, tickets to play with them for an hour will be $14 for adults and $9 for kids 10 and under.

