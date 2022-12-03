Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening

A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs
A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A brand new coffee shop is looking to bring some paw-sitive energy to downtown Sioux City.

Cat cafe Coffee & Purrs held their official grand opening on Saturday at their shop on 5th Street.

Through a partnership with the Siouxland Humane Society, they’ll have 10 cats on site at a time for guests to play with--and even adopt if they’d like--while they enjoy coffee and baked goods.

The cats aren’t there just yet; they’ll arrive in early January. However, staff say the turnout so far has been great, and visitors who came early got a special treat.

”We have a drawing today,” said Mackenzie Gass, a barista at Coffee & Purrs. “We have 50 names down, the first 50 people that came in today put their names down to get free time with all the kitties when they get in next month. So, we had somebody in the door, like right at 7:02. We were helping people all the time. We had traffic in and out. Once we have some small down time, we get a whole big group of people in, and it’s really awesome. We’ve been super busy today.”

Coffee & Paws doesn’t have set hours just yet, but they will be open from 11 AM-2 PM on Sunday, and at 7 AM on weekdays.

Once the cats arrive, tickets to play with them for an hour will be $14 for adults and $9 for kids 10 and under.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks meant for his mother...
Man pleads guilty to cashing dead mother’s Social Security checks for 20-plus years
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
File photo of ambulance.
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident near North Sioux City, SD
A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge

Latest News

Goodwill of the Great Plains hosted their 81st Shoe and Mitten Party
Goodwill of the Great Plains hosted their 81st Shoe and Mitten Party
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force Base will be home to the new B-21 stealth bomber
Hail study could save Omaha residents money, scientists seek funding
Two flu deaths reported in Iowa
First flu deaths reported in Iowa