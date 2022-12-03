Goodwill of the Great Plains hosted their 81st Shoe and Mitten Party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The 81st Shoe and Mitten party was hosted by Goodwill of the Great Plains today in Sioux City and close to one thousand children will be receiving warm weather clothing.

Kids Kindergarten through 5th grade are welcome to come get some winter clothing.

The party includes shoes, hats, mittens, and socks for children across the Siouxland area.

The event lasted from 9 am to 2 pm today and is estimated to serve nearly 1,000 children.

“It’s been a really great tradition it’s really a signature event for Goodwill, it’s important for us to give back to the community in many ways, and this is just really a special time of year to make sure kids in Siouxland are taken care of,” said Briget Solomon the CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains.

Right around 100 volunteers from the community make this event possible

The Shoe and Mitten party has been a Siouxland staple and ensures children are prepared for colder weather.

“Well, the best part is of course the smile on the kids’ faces when they get their new shoes, volunteers have a really great time helping out and making it a special day for the kids so it’s all about the kids having fun and getting a few items they need for the season,” said Solomon.

Solomon said that the work from the volunteers help make the Shoe and Mitten party possible.

