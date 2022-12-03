Lighted Parade and Pioneer Village set for this weekend in Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The town of Le Mars Iowa is preparing for a big Christmas weekend starting Saturday.

The annual Lighted Parade will take place on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

The lighted parade has 16 floats that run every year and are housed by the city. But the parade relies on community support and anyone can have a float in the parade as long as they line up at 5 p.m. on the Boulevard.

Joel Johnson, the organizer of the parade says all the floats are pretty much ready to go for the big night.

”It’s really a unique parade in the sense that there is no registration, we have our dedicated floats but we really rely on the community, civil organizations, churches,” said Parade Organizer Joel Johnson.

Also, open this weekend is the Pioneer Village at the Plymouth County fairgrounds, which has been providing Christmas traditions since 2006. It will open for two weekends starting Saturday night during the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There are 65 decorated Christmas trees, treats, and many decorations at the event, something that takes a community’s support.

The trees are all decorated by different organizations, and Bonita Davison, the organizer of Pioner Christmas says people have to check out the decorations in the “Round Barn” that takes up two levels.

