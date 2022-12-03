Quiet weekend with a bit of warming

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a breezy night across Siouxland with a few flurries falling in portions of the region last night. It has been a bit quieter today, but still quite chilly!

Tonight our lows will fall a bit below average sitting in the lower teens. Those winds will stay fairly calm throughout the night tonight, creating a soft breeze blowing out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow we will see a bit of warming. Our highs will sit comfortably in the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies overhead.

Tomorrow night won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 20s. We will see increasing clouds overnight and into Monday.

Clouds will stick around throughout much of the week. On Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies with highs sitting a little cooler in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will drop back down into the teens for our Monday night low.

Even more clouds will make their way into the region Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s.

Will the forecast stay quiet throughout the rest of the work week, or could we see a chance for snow in the forecast? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

