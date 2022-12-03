SportsFource Extra: Hoops season begins

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is officially time for hoops season as teams are trying to start their seasons off on the right foot and establish their styles of play early on.

The season has officially tipped off for teams all around Siouxland, so let’s see how it all went down.

Final Scores:

Girl’s high school basketball:

Remsen St. Mary’s 60 Akron-Westfield 27 F

Le Mars 45 SBL 42 F

S.C. East 69 Bishop Heelan 61 F

S.C. West 70 CBTJ 29 F

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65 George-Little Rock 27 F

Emmetsburg 52 GTRA 25 F

OABCIG 35 Kingsley-Pierson 72 F

Ridge View 56 Lawton-Bronson 45 F

West Monona 61 MVAOCOU 60 F

CBAL 59 S.C. North 32 F

Central Lyon 73 Sheldon 41 F

Alta-Aurelia 63 SL St. Mary’s 26 F

Gehlen Catholic 51 MMCRU 42 F

Sioux Center 61 Rock Valley 50 F

EPPJ 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 46 F

Boy’s high school basketball:

Gehlen Catholic 65, MMCRU 56 F

S.C. East 70 Bishop Heelan 58 F

S.C. West 57 CBTJ 23 F

GTRA 64 Emmetsburg 46 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 36 Le Mars 26 F

Woodbury Central 59 River Valley 52 F

Central Lyon 75 Sheldon 31 F

George-Little Rock 67 Sibley-Ocheyedan 38 F

Alta-Aurelia 66 SL St. Mary’s 31 F

Siouxland Christian 44 Westwood 76 F

Sioux Center 62 Rock Valley 47 F

CBAL 71 S.C. North 42 F

EPPJ 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 28 F

