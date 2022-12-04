FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

OTC hearing aids now available at much lower cost
OTC hearing aids now available at much lower cost(rawpixel.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington, D.C. (AP) - It’s now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids. The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription.

These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids. They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems - not those with more severe hearing loss.

The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs
Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Visitors flocked to Le Mars to get in the holiday spirit at Pioneer Village.
Siouxlanders are getting into the Christmas spirit at Pioneer Village
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Latest News

Utility Bills
LendingTree survey finds nearly 34% of U.S. households struggle to buy food and medicine because of high utility bills
Hinton basketball tips off their season hosting Westwood
People line up to go check out the decorations in the round bar at Pioneer Village
Pioneer Village Christmas
Morningside men and women pick up GPAC wins over Mount Marty