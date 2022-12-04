FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Washington, D.C. (AP) - It’s now a lot easier and cheaper for Americans to get hearing aids. The government recently began allowing the sale of hearing aids without a prescription.
These over-the-counter hearing aids began hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids. They are for people with mild-to-moderate hearing problems - not those with more severe hearing loss.
The Food and Drug Administration estimates that around 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss. Only about 20% of the people who could use a hearing aid seek help.
