Fort Dodge Police search landfill for missing newborn’s remains

Fort Dodge, Iowa (KTIV) (The Messenger) The Fort Dodge Police Department is searching the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency’s landfill this weekend to locate the remains of a deceased newborn as part of an active homicide investigation, according to information gathered by The Messenger Newspaper in Fort Dodge.

“The direction of our investigation has led us out to the landfill where we’ve been searching the last two days,” FDPD Capt. Dennis Quinn told The Messenger on Saturday. “We’ve recruited additional resources to include the FBI.”

In a news release, the FDPD announced it is investigating the homicide of a newborn infant in Fort Dodge. According to the release, a caller to the Webster County Telecommunications Center shared information about a female who had recently given birth to a child at home and that the infant was deceased and later moved to another location. The baby’s remains have not been located.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was in Fort Dodge the Wednesday before Thanksgiving for an apparent search of the Wahkonsa Apartments at 927 Central Ave. in connection with this investigation, according to The Messenger.

The FDPD is asking for the public’s help to collect video evidence and is asking anyone with video surveillance within the area that is bordered by Central Avenue and East Kenyon Road to the north and south, and South Seventh Street and South 12th Street to the west and east, to contact law enforcement at 515-573-2323.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Webster County Crime Stoppers by texting “LEC” and the tip to 274-637, or by calling 515-573-1444.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the infant’s remains.

