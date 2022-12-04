Gorgeous way to end the weekend, cooler days in the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was lovely to step outside today and feel temperatures in the 40s for many of us in Siouxland, however, changes lie ahead.

Tonight we will see increasing clouds overhead with temperatures in the mid 20s.

A cold front will move through in the early hours of Monday, bringing a stronger breeze from the north blowing at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Tomorrow will be cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Later into the night on Monday, we have the chance to see light snow showers. Precipitation will start after midnight. Our low tomorrow night will be a bit chillier in the upper teens.

Light snow will continue into Tuesday morning. Accumulations will be between a dusting to one-tenth of an inch. Skies will begin to clear in the late morning to early afternoon hours. The high for Tuesday will be in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a quieter day with highs in the mid 30s and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night we will see more clouds make their way into the region with lows in the lower 20s.

Could we see more precipitation later on in the work week? I’ll have that as well as your full forecast coming up tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.