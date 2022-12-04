Hinton basketball tips off their season hosting Westwood

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - The high school basketball season continues to heat up with more and more teams officially getting into action.

The Westwood Rebels are a few games into their season traveling to Hinton as the Blackhawks tip off for the first time this year.

The Hinton boys are 7-1 in this series dating back to 2009. That streak continues as the Hinton boys pick up the win 68-53.

Earlier on, the #14 Hinton girls hosted #5 Westwood as well. The Rebels would pick up the win 64-51.

