How to apply for energy and food assistance in the tri-state area
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) As inflation hits Siouxlanders in so many ways, some people need assistance paying for utilities and food. Here are links to state agencies in the tri-state area where you can apply for assistance.
Nebraska low-income energy assistance: https://dhhs.ne.gov/pages/energy-assistance.aspx
Nebraska Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/SNAP.aspx
Iowa low-income energy assistance program. https://iub.iowa.gov/consumers/low-income-home-energy-assistance-program-liheap
Iowa Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) https://dhs.iowa.gov/food-assistance
South Dakota low-income energy assistance program. https://dss.sd.gov/economicassistance/energyassistance/lowincome.aspx
South Dakota Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) https://dss.sd.gov/economicassistance/snap/
There are numerous local agencies who help supply food and emergencies services to those in need.
https://www.siouxlandfoodbank.org/
https://www.foodpantries.org/ci/ia-sioux_city
https://www.midamericanenergy.com/payment-assistance
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.