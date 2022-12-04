How to apply for energy and food assistance in the tri-state area

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) As inflation hits Siouxlanders in so many ways, some people need assistance paying for utilities and food. Here are links to state agencies in the tri-state area where you can apply for assistance.

Nebraska low-income energy assistance: https://dhhs.ne.gov/pages/energy-assistance.aspx

Nebraska Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/SNAP.aspx

Iowa low-income energy assistance program. https://iub.iowa.gov/consumers/low-income-home-energy-assistance-program-liheap

Iowa Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) https://dhs.iowa.gov/food-assistance

South Dakota low-income energy assistance program. https://dss.sd.gov/economicassistance/energyassistance/lowincome.aspx

South Dakota Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) https://dss.sd.gov/economicassistance/snap/

There are numerous local agencies who help supply food and emergencies services to those in need.

https://www.siouxlandfoodbank.org/

https://www.foodpantries.org/ci/ia-sioux_city

https://www.midamericanenergy.com/payment-assistance

