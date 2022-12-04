Morningside men and women pick up GPAC wins over Mount Marty

By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs men’s basketball team has jumped out to a hot start this season sitting at 7-2 overall.

The Mustangs have one more chance to take a win in front of their home crowd before hitting the road for a few games.

Women’s basketball final scores:

Morningside 87 Mount Marty 54

#16 Northwestern 77 Concordia 56

Wayne State 72 Southwest Minnesota State 62

Men’s basketball final scores:

Morningside 88 Mount Marty 74

USD 69 BYU 68

Wayne State 83 Southwest Minnesota State 62

#19 Concordia 81 Northwestern 55

