Morningside men and women pick up GPAC wins over Mount Marty
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs men’s basketball team has jumped out to a hot start this season sitting at 7-2 overall.
The Mustangs have one more chance to take a win in front of their home crowd before hitting the road for a few games.
Women’s basketball final scores:
Morningside 87 Mount Marty 54
#16 Northwestern 77 Concordia 56
Wayne State 72 Southwest Minnesota State 62
Men’s basketball final scores:
Morningside 88 Mount Marty 74
USD 69 BYU 68
Wayne State 83 Southwest Minnesota State 62
#19 Concordia 81 Northwestern 55
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.