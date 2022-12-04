New Horizons Band of Siouxland performed at the Lewis & Clark Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The New Horizon Band of Siouxland was at the Lewis and Clark Encounter Center playing Christmas music for the public.

The Christmas Concert featured a wide variety of styles.

The public was invited to attend as there would be Christmas Carols, Christmas Jazz, Pop, and much more.

The band that played has been together for 13 years, and they love to play for members of the Siouxland community.

”This year we’ve played oh, I think we’ve played 22 concerts in the community this year and that’s always fun. It’s always fun to have fun with other people,” said Lou Rossman, the band director.

Being able to share music throughout the community is special according to Rossman.

Playing this Christmas concert is just one of the ways music can bring people together,

Music in general, ties people together. People of all vocations, people of all ages and like with this band as well as any other band at any other level, it’s that bond that creates a different kind of relationship,” said Rossman.

Rossman also added that one of his favorite parts of sharing the wonders of music, is that all people from anywhere in the world can have a good time and enjoy it.

