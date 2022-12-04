Northwestern football is Durham bound advancing on to the NAIA National Championship game

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The No. 3 Northwestern Red Raiders are hosting their first NAIA Semifinal game since the 1983 season welcoming No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan to Orange City.

It’s the Red Raiders third straight NAIA semifinal appearances, eying one more win to make their way to Durham.

Early on in the first, Jalyn Gramstad finds his guy Michael Storey who takes off for the endzone for the 27-yard touchdown to get the Red Raiders on the board early with a 7-0 lead.

Second drive for Northwestern, Jalyn Gramstad shows off on the ground weaving through everyone on his way in for the 15-yard run extending the lead to 14-0.

Second quarter and second and goal for the Wildcats, Xander Stokes fires to the end zone but it’s tipped and intercepted by Parker Fryar in the end zone and the Red Raiders take over.

To the third quarter with a little bit of play action from Gramstad faking the run then floating one to Blake Anderson good for the 18-yard touchdown. That makes it 24-0 Northwestern.

And they would keep racking them up as Konner McQuillan adds one more for Northwestern taking it in for a 3-yard score. Northwestern would go on to take the 38-7 win to punch their ticket to the National Championship game.

“I think it’s huge for the guys and it’s huge for our program. I love this group, and the best thing is we get to spend two more weeks together. This group cares so much about each other, and you know, they set the goal, they want to compete for the championship and have that opportunity. They’re really happy about this win, but the first thing they said in the locker room is ‘unfinished business’ and we’ve got more ahead of us,” said Matt McCarty, Northwestern football head coach.

Sophomore quarterback Jaylyn Gramstad threw for 160 yards (13-for-21), along with his two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

“It’s awesome, no greater feeling. This is what we’ve worked for ever since we started spring ball for this season. It’s just great to see all of this hard work pay off on Saturdays, and the job is not done,” said Gramstad.

The Red Raiders advance to the national championship game of the NAIA Football Championship Series for the second time in three years, and fifth time in program history. Northwestern will face the Seahawks of Keiser University in Durham, North Carolina on December 17.

