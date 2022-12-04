The Pierce Mansion in Sioux City opened its doors to the public

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The public was invited to the Pierce Mansion today to enjoy an open house.

The open house was for the Sioux City for the Sioux City Museum and Historical Association.

Open house events have been on going at the Mansion for well over 50 years.

The Mansion is open for rentals throughout the year including weddings, graduations, and other functions.

The open house is just one way to give back to the Siouxland community.

“It’s kind of a way to say thank you to the community for all of your visits and support during the year, and also to all of the people who use the Pierce Mansion,” said Connie Macfarlane, the museum education coordinator.

The Mansion was very festive as the holiday season is upon us, and even Santa stopped by to check out the open house.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.