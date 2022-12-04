Police: Mother charged in death of 5-year-old, neglect of other child

A mother in Kansas City was charged in the death of a 5-year-old child, according to police.
A mother in Kansas City was charged in the death of a 5-year-old child, according to police. (Jackson County Prosecutor's Office)(Jackson County, Missouri)
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A Missouri woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old child and the neglect of another in their residence.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to a home for a report of a deceased 5-year-old. When they arrived, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.

According to KCTV, the mother, 43-year-old Adair R. Fish, called police dispatch and said that one of the children had been dead for several days. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the mother was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody and control of their health and well-being.

A doctor determined the dead child suffered from malnutrition and dehydration. The condition of the other child was not released.

Fish faces one charge of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, one charge of abuse or neglect of a child, and two charges of endangering the welfare of a child first-degree.

