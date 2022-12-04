Second Omaha church threatened with note

(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday.

The second note was found at Christ Community Church on 108th Avenue.

According to Christ Community Church, the letter lobbied threats against the lead minister and claimed to be from the group Jane’s Revenge.

Saturday morning a Catholic student center was also threatened with a similar note. The Archdiocese of Omaha said the note was found on the door of the St. John Paul II Newman Center.

Jane’s Revenge is often described as an extremist abortion rights group. The church says the note comes as an abortion policy discussion is taking place in the City of Bellevue.

Omaha Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs
Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening
Authorities in Virginia say a driver crashed after speeding and dragging a state trooper on...
Speeding driver crashes after dragging state trooper 3 miles on interstate
Visitors flocked to Le Mars to get in the holiday spirit at Pioneer Village.
Siouxlanders are getting into the Christmas spirit at Pioneer Village
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Latest News

How to apply for energy and food assistance in the tri-state area
OTC hearing aids now available at much lower cost
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Utility Bills
LendingTree survey finds nearly 34% of U.S. households struggle to buy food and medicine because of high utility bills
Hinton basketball tips off their season hosting Westwood