Siouxlanders are getting into the Christmas spirit at Pioneer Village

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) - The countdown to Christmas is on, and Siouxlanders are getting into the holiday spirit in Le Mars at the Pioneer Village

When asked about their favorite part of Pioneer Village, a group of friends gave various answers.

“My favorite part about coming out here is probably the hot cocoa and popcorn balls,” said Cameron.

“The cookies, because I like cookies,” said Austin.

“Seeing everyone I know,” said Shea.

“The lights and hot cocoa,” said Natalie.

“All the lights and all the food,” said Sophie.

The Pioneer Village Christmas celebration has been a tradition in Le Mars since 2006. It features free refreshments and live music, as well as carriage rides, light displays, and a chance to speak to the big red fella himself.

“I asked for a PS5 and Madden 22,” said Wesley.

“I asked for a hoverboard,” said Talyr. “What did you ask for?” she asked her little brother, Bentlee.

“Dino,” said Bentlee.

And while talking to Santa is certainly exciting, this event is all about getting into the true spirit of Christmas by spending quality time with family and friends.

“It’s just happy, all the lights and the trees and the food, it just makes everyone super happy,” said Sophie.

Pioneer Village is also open next weekend, December 10-11.

