Around Siouxland: Bethlehem Revisited

By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars, Iowa will present its version of Bethlehem and the story of the birth of Jesus at noon, Sunday, Dec. 11.

Bethlehem Revisited takes attendees back to the time of Kings and the birth of the Christ child.

Attendees will walk through the ancient city for the census and experience the rumors of the Christ Child’s birth.

