Coaches Corner: Heelan’s Darron Koolstra discusses the Crusaders drive to get back to the state championship

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When it comes to high school girls basketball, Bishop Heelan has cemented themselves as a powerhouse with three state championships, two state runner-up finishes, and four state semifinalist finishes.

Bishop Heelan head coach Darron Koolstra joined the program for the 2009-2010 season, and went on to win a state championship that year. Ten years later, Koolstra led the Crusaders to another state championship win in 2020. He took a year away from the program for the 2021 season, but returned this past year leading the Crusaders to another state championship run.

Coach Koolstra joins KTIV for this week’s Coaches Corner to discuss the challenge of a tough schedule for this year’s team, to discuss the drive & passion of his upperclassmen returning this season, what he learned about himself in his year away from the program, and the Crusaders’ dreams of getting back to the state championship game.

