A few snow showers could affect parts of Siouxland into Tuesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some freezing rain developed early on our Monday morning making for a slick start to the day, especially in northern Siouxland.

Once that ended, most of our temperatures were able to make it into the low 30s with quite a few clouds.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight and another little system could produce some areas of light snow with the best chances being in southern Siouxland.

Expect lows by Tuesday morning to be in the upper teens with just a dusting of snow possible for some.

After the morning flurries come to an end, we could see a little clearing by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the area.

Wednesday is looking like a quiet day with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday could become more active again as a chance of a mixture of rain and snow moves into the region with highs in the mid 30s.

While it’s too early to get into specifics, we’ll keep an eye on Thursday as some snow accumulation is going to be possible in parts of the KTIV viewing area.

That system should be moving eastward during the night Thursday night with Friday looking quieter with highs in the upper 30s.

It’s looking like a relatively active weather pattern could continue.

