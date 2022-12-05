Fire destroys garage on Sioux City’s northside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in Sioux City’s north side Monday Morning. The fire broke out in a garage shortly after midnight on the corner of 35th and Nebraska streets.

Neighbors say they heard a boom and then saw flames. Officials say there was no one in the garage when it caught fire.

The garage is considered a total loss, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

