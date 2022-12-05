Harbor Drive closed for utilities work

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Harbor Drive between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions will be closed through Friday, Dec. 9 to allow MidAmerican Energy to make repairs to their utilities in the area.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said the street was closed starting Monday, Dec. 5. Access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure.

A detour utilizing Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street, and Murray Street will be posted for the duration of this closure.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.