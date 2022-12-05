Harbor Drive closed for utilities work

Harbor Drive between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions will be closed through Friday,...
Harbor Drive between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions will be closed through Friday, Dec. 9.(City of Sioux City Engineering Division)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Harbor Drive between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions will be closed through Friday, Dec. 9 to allow MidAmerican Energy to make repairs to their utilities in the area.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said the street was closed starting Monday, Dec. 5. Access to businesses and driveways will be maintained during the closure.

A detour utilizing Boulevard of Champions, South Patton Street, and Murray Street will be posted for the duration of this closure.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
Ft. Dodge Police search landfill for newborn's remains
Fort Dodge Police search landfill for missing newborn’s remains
A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs
Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha

Latest News

Food Bank of Siouxland
Personal care drive collects over 500 pounds
LifeServe Blood Donation Centers are celebrating 75 years
LifeServe celebrates 75 years
Iowa auditor warns of phone scam
A garage in Sioux City is a loss after an early morning fire
Fire destroys garage on Sioux City’s northside