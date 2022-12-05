Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Jonathan Francis Capella, an 18-year-old was arrested Sunday morning as he was suspected to be responsible of an Arson at Sioux City Yamaha.

The Sioux City Police Department and the Sioux City Fire Department responded to Sioux City Yamaha on HWY 75 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning after a report of multiple ATV’s on fire behind the business.

Once police arrived to the scene they und three ATV’s fully engulfed in flames as well as a shipping container containing equipment on fire. Police located Capella nearby and interviewed him before determining he was the responsible party.

Capella was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. The total damage was estimated at $70,000

