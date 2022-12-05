Man convicted of setting house on fire in Crawford County, IA sentenced

Firefighters fight the house fire in Dow City.
Firefighters fight the house fire in Dow City.(Crawford County Court)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CRAWFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man convicted of attempted murder after lighting a house on fire in Crawford County, Iowa has received his sentence in court.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Matthew Oney was convicted of eight different counts, which included arson, attempted murder and multiple assault charges. Documents say Oney received the maximum sentencing for the attempted murder and arson charges, which is 25 years each. In total, he was sentenced to 70 years and 120 days for his eight convicted charges. He’ll be eligible for parole after 35 years in prison.

The charges stem from an incident on March 27, 2022, when Oney went to a house in Dow City and intentionally lit it on fire, fully knowing it may result in someone’s death. At the time of the fire, authorities say five people were inside the house, including Oney’s ex-wife.

Matthew Oney
Matthew Oney(Crawford County Jail)

