Personal care drive collects over 500 pounds

Food Bank of Siouxland
Food Bank of Siouxland(KTIV)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hy-Vee and KTIV recently concluded the first annual Personal Care Items Drive, collecting 555 pounds of items, benefiting the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Throughout November, people were able to drop off donations at Siouxland Hy-Vee locations. Items collected ranged from toothpaste, to shampoo, to conditioner, to body and face wash, to feminine hygiene products, and more.

With personal care items not covered by SNAP or WIC programs, families and individuals can stretch their budget by receiving non-food grocery items.

“These personal care items are just as essential as food,” said Valerie Petersen, associate executive director. “Items like toilet paper, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, and so much more are used every day and necessary for healthy living.”

