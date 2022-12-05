Petras out for Music City Bowl leaving the Hawkeyes to turn to freshman quarterbacks

By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Hawkeyes earned themselves a bid to the 2022 Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Nashville, Tennessee with another chance against the University of Kentucky.

The Hawkeyes and the Wildcats will match up in a bowl for the second season in a row. The two met last season in the 2022 Citrus Bowl where Kentucky beat Iowa by a final score of 20-17.

The Hawkeyes certainly want to come out with a win, but now comes the question of who will play quarterback for the Hawkeyes?

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed Sunday afternoon that starting quarterback Spencer Petras needs shoulder surgery and will miss the Music City bowl against Kentucky. Petras was sidelined with a shoulder injury during the final game of the regular season against Nebraska.

Now comes the question of who will play on December 31 as Hawkeyes backup quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal.

Iowa will likely turn to two freshmen to lead the charge.

“Unfortunately, Spencer Petras will not be able to play in the game. The injury he had in the Nebraska ball game was significant enough to require surgery,” said Ferentz.

Redshirt freshman Joe Labas and true freshman Carson May are the other two quarterbacks on Iowa’s roster. Neither has attempted a collegiate pass.

