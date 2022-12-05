Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 150th birthday this week

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Siouxland Chamber is gearing up to celebrate its 150th birthday on Friday, Dec. 9.

“Incredibly proud,” were the words of Chamber President Chris McGowan, when asked to describe the anniversary.

He says the longevity of the chamber is a reflection of the community’s commitment.

Being able to recruit and retain businesses is a top priority for the chamber.

The chamber also handles many of its duties for the Siouxland area behind the scenes.

”Most identify us with the green coats, or the Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, the reality is that most of the work that the Chamber of Commerce does on behalf of our community takes place behind the scenes. Whether that’s lobbying local, state, or federal government or working to resolve issues on behalf of our business members,” said McGowan.

McGowan said the milestone is impressive but wouldn’t be possible without all of its members.

Looking into the future, McGowan believes the years to come will leave an even greater impact than the first 150 years.

”This is a community that has faced tremendous adversity over the years, invariably however, we come out on the other end stronger. I think the next 150 years for Siouxland will be even more promising than the last,” said McGowan.

The departure of Tyson’s corporate offices from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, is one of the biggest challenges the chamber has had to deal with.

McGowan said information suggests a vast majority of the employees decided they wanted to remain in Siouxland, rather than move to Tyson’s corporate headquarters in Arkansas.

From 3-6 p.m., Friday, the chamber will celebrate their accomplishments over the past 150 years.

The celebration is an opportunity for people, who have impacted or been impacted by the chamber, to come back and reflect on their contributions.

