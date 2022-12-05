Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City

South Sioux City, Nebraska (KTIV) Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident on Highway 77 and 21st Street in South Sioux City around 8:15 Sunday evening.

Authorities on the scene said two people were taken to the hospital but no other details were released. We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you the very latest information as it becomes available.

