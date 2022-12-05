Wakefield, NE High School honored as National ESEA Distinguished School

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - Wakefield, Nebraska High School has been named one of 100 schools throughout the country to be recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School by the Nebraska state education agency.

Wakefield High School was recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022, according to a National ESEA Distinguished Schools news release.

A project of NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students.

The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:

Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth, as determined by each state;

Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between student groups, as determined by each state; and

Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)

