Wakefield, NE High School honored as National ESEA Distinguished School

(MGN)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) - Wakefield, Nebraska High School has been named one of 100 schools throughout the country to be recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School by the Nebraska state education agency.

Wakefield High School was recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022, according to a National ESEA Distinguished Schools news release.

A project of NAESPA, the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students.

The program has been in place since 1996, showcasing the success of hundreds of schools in one of three categories:

  • Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth, as determined by each state;
  • Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between student groups, as determined by each state; and
  • Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Ft. Dodge Police search landfill for newborn's remains
Fort Dodge Police search landfill for missing newborn’s remains
A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs
Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening

Latest News

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 150th anniversary this week.
Siouxland Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 150th birthday this week
Harbor Drive between Murray Street and Boulevard of Champions will be closed through Friday,...
Harbor Drive closed for utilities work
Food Bank of Siouxland
Personal care drive collects over 500 pounds
LifeServe Blood Donation Centers are celebrating 75 years
LifeServe celebrates 75 years