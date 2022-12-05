Wintry mix impacts parts of Siouxland this morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! Parts of Siouxland are under a Winter Weather Advisory which includes Yankton, Clay, Union, Lincoln, Sioux, Plymouth, O’Brien, Cherokee, Clay, Buena Vista, Dickinson, Emmet, Pocahontas and Palo Alto counties in Siouxland. The main issue with this wintry mix is a glaze of ice accumulation and a quick dusting. Use caution when driving this morning, because roads in these counties could be slick due to the ice.

Temperatures this morning are in the mid to low 30s this morning as our wind is out of the southeast up to 10 miles per hour, but our counties off towards the west winds are up to 20 miles per hour out of the north.

For today, our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s across the region with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the region. Our wind today will be out of the north up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, we will see temperatures fall into the 20s and teens with mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers are in the forecast tonight as well. Mainly in the early morning hours of Tuesday morning. Accumulations are expected to be a quick dusting in localized locations. Wind will be out of the north tonight up to 5 to 10 miles per hour and then switch to come out of the east southeast up to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week looks interesting. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but Thursday we will see a chance of widespread snow across Siouxland. We will keep you updated as we get closer to Thursday.

