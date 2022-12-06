Another calm day before a mix of precipitation affects Siouxland on Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After morning clouds moved out of the region, we saw a pretty enjoyable day with lots of afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Those quiet conditions will stick around tonight as lows bottom out in the upper teens under a mostly clear sky.

We’ll then get to enjoy one more calm day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Then get ready for changes to move in on Thursday.

We’ll see a mixture of precipitation get going in southern Siouxland during the morning hours of Thursday which could include rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

The area of precipitation will then move northward into Siouxland throughout the day causing conditions to deteriorate as the day goes along.

The later into the day we get, the better the chance of seeing the mix of precipitation turn into snow as highs will be in the mid 30s.

The snow chances could continue into Thursday night before the system moves out by Friday morning.

In addition to a glazing of ice, much Siouxland could see snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with northern Siouxland having the best chance of being on the higher side of those amounts.

We’ll be going back to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

I’ll be taking a look ahead at another chance of precipitation in our 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

