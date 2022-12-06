Bid rejected for Hamilton Boulevard project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City leaders rejected a bid to reconstruct parts of Sioux City’s Hamilton Boulevard at the council meeting, Monday night.

The only bid, which came from Sioux City-based Knife River, was rejected because it came in over-budget with a base bid of $4.16 million. This exceeded the engineers estimate for the project as the bid was 110% over budget.

Hamilton Boulevard is expected to go through extensive reconstruction as soon as a bidder is found.

The project includes panel patching, asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk ramps, replacement of pedestrian push buttons, and improved traffic signal detection.

“Since we’ve rejected it, we’re gonna go ahead and reevaluate the whole process construction, phasing and traffic control for this project,” City Engineer Gordon Phair said.

Phair said the work will not require a hard closure. He said it will be a traveling closure with flaggers, or pace cars, which will allow Hamilton Boulevard to stay open.

