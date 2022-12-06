Jury selection begins for Goyne Yarns trial

Christian Goyne-Yarns
Christian Goyne-Yarns(Dickinson County Jail)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Jury selection was scheduled to get underway Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarnes, who’s accused of shooting a woman earlier this year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford, Iowa.

The victim, Shelby Woizeschke, died of her injuries days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Opening arguments in the case will get underway once a jury is seated, possibly later in the afternoon of Dec. 6.

Trial for Goyne Yarns was moved from Dickinson County to Buena Vista County on a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony

Latest News

JUUL settlement
Nebraska, South Dakota a part of JUUL settlement
Allison Decker
Second request filed for new trial in Allison Decker case
Jerry Storovich, an escaped inmate from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, was arrested...
Escaped inmate arrested after pursuit hits 110 mph in Norfolk, NE
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment