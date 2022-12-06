Jury selection begins for Goyne Yarns trial

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Jury selection was scheduled to get underway Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarnes, who’s accused of shooting a woman earlier this year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford, Iowa.

The victim, Shelby Woizeschke, died of her injuries days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Opening arguments in the case will get underway once a jury is seated, possibly later in the afternoon of Dec. 6.

Trial for Goyne Yarns was moved from Dickinson County to Buena Vista County on a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity.

