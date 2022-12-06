Less than half Nebraska K-12 students proficient in math, English

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New data released by the Nebraska Department of Education shows just 47% of Nebraska students are proficient in English, with slightly worse percentage in math.

But South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Todd Strom said a dip in test scores can squarely be chalked up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So each student’s delivery method, even though we’re trying to deliver the same content, and pace the delivery of that content, it did come in different ways and shapes and forms,” said Strom.

At the Norfolk Public Schools, there’s a similar story. Data released by the district show English proficiency has dropped since the pandemic, as have reading scores. Though ACT scores have returned to a normal level.

Back in South Sioux, Strom says the district placed a higher emphasis on students’ home life during the pandemic, and less on test scores.

“We may have some outside distractions going on, there may be something at home, there may be, you know, something else that is taking priority over their learning that day,” said Strom.

In Santee, Nebraska, the elementary, middle and high schools are currently placed in the state’s ‘Priority Schools’ program, reserved for schools that need the most intensive support.

According to the district’s progress plan, several of its goals-- like reducing absenteeism-- were supposed to be implemented during the pandemic, and the district’s superintendent didn’t respond to questions about any progress being made.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.