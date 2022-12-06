Man accused of attempted murder in Sioux City has charges dismissed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly shooting someone near a Sioux City bar has had his charges dismissed.

Court documents say 30-year-old Naji Shorter, of Des Moines, Iowa was facing seven charges, including attempted murder, burglary and assault. All those charges were dismissed last week.

Documents say a Woodbury County Assistant Attorney moved to dismiss those charges because further investigation needs to be done because “witnesses cannot be located and/or are no longer cooperative, including the victim.”

Earlier documentation shows three meetings were scheduled throughout the last several months for the defense to meet with the state’s witnesses and prepare for the trial. The witnesses did not appear for any of those meetings. Court documents show that for two of these meetings the state did not notify any of the witnesses that these were happening.

Shorter was originally accused of shooting Gary Hill near Uncle Dave’s Bar in Sioux City back in April 2022. Authorities believed the two of them got into a fight that resulted in Shorter shooting Hill. Police officers were called to the area around the bar just after midnight on April 4, where they found Hill with serious injuries.

