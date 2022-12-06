Nebraska murder suspect’s wife helping prosecution, says another witness

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve learned new details about an alleged quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.

KTIV’s Matt Hoffmann interviewed one of the witnesses to the alleged crime, who said he was forced to seek a protection order after the suspect’s wife threatened to kill him.

According to court documents and interviews, several witnesses and victims have obtained a protection order against Carrie Jones, the suspect’s wife.

Additionally, we can now report that one of the alleged victims says Carrie Jones has turned into a state’s witness, telling a judge she shouldn’t have to endure a court order because of it.

“Earlier a few weeks back, we were threatened by her and she was actually used the word I will kill you,” said Alan Pallas, one of the witnesses to the alleged murders, describing an interaction he and his wife had with Carrie Jones.

Later, Pallas says Carrie Jones threatened to kill others.

“And she comes around and over and screaming, and she says, you and everybody in this effing town, she goes, I will kill you and everybody else,” said Pallas.

Pallas says he initially let the threats go, but was later told by authorities that Carrie Jones had purchased a weapon, prompting him to act. Pallas also says Carrie Jones told the judge she’s working with the Nebraska State Patrol in its investigation of the original homicides.

He believes Carrie Jones is working with law enforcement and hasn’t been charged herself because of it.

“I know, that she knew of this incident. And it was why she wasn’t arrested for aiding and abetting is beyond me,” said Pallas.

Jason Jones, the man charged with the murders, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will now appear in District Court in January. If you’d like a refresher on the case, you can read previous stories here and here.

According to a report in the Sioux City Journal, Carrie Jones told the judge *that she* was the one being harassed by community members in Laurel, not the other way around. Additionally, she says she never threatened to kill the Pallas family. Ultimately, the judge did issue full protection orders, which last for one year.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.