Propane explosion felt nearly 15 miles away; homeowner in hospital, officials say

Officials in South Carolina say a man was sent to a hospital after a propane explosion. (source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A homeowner in South Carolina has been taken to a hospital for burns after an explosion at his house.

WCSC reports first responders were called to a house fire in Colleton County on Monday around 8 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Greene said a person was in the home at the time of the explosion and was working on a gas line before it exploded.

The man was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities said the explosion was felt nearly 15 miles away and left a large debris field that closed roads in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE

Latest News

FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Members of a team of archaeologists study a wooden structure in the sand, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
FILE - Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for...
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for Trump documents