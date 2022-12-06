Releases from Gavins Point Dam reduced to winter rates

(KSFY)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - The end of flow support for the 2022 Missouri River navigation season ended Nov. 21 as releases were reduced toward winter rates at Gavins Point Dam.

“Releases from Gavins Point Dam are being reduced to the winter release of 12,000 cubic feet per second,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Releases from Gavins Point are currently 13,000 cfs and we will reduce releases to 12,000 by Dec. 11. We will closely monitor river conditions, and releases will be adjusted this winter to the extent practical to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on stages in the lower river.”

As the colder, winter temperatures enter the basin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will closely monitor Missouri River ice conditions between the system reservoirs and downstream of Gavins Point Dam for potential ice jams that could impact river stages and water intakes.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony

Latest News

Wreath laying ceremony to be held Saturday, Dec. 17
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LIVE: Pete Ricketts holds press conference after announcing plans to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Dog Walk Forecast: Buddy
Dog Walk Forecast: Buddy
Snow showers impacting Siouxland this morning, but the rest of Tuesday looks nice
Snow showers impacting Siouxland this morning, but the rest of Tuesday looks nice