Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cold and flu season is here, but germs that cause colds are in the air year-round.

So why do people seem to get sick more in winter?

A new study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology may have the answer, and it may sound disappointingly simple.

Colds are caused by the cold - cold weather that is - and the effect it has on your nose.

According to the study, the chilly air damages the immune response in the nostrils.

In fact, reducing the temperature by as little as 9 degrees inside the nose kills nearly half of its virus and bacteria-fighting cells.

Medical experts are calling the finding a scientific breakthrough.

According to one doctor, “This is the first time that we have a biologic, molecular explanation regarding one factor of our innate immune response that appears to be limited by colder temperatures.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony

Latest News

Experts urge consumers to use credit cards for online shopping
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online
FILE - A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in...
US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online
Wreath laying ceremony to be held Saturday, Dec. 17
FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies