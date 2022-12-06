Second request filed for new trial in Allison Decker case

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Another request for a new trial has been filed in the case of Allison Decker, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Angel Bastman of Lake Park, Iowa.

The motion was filed days after a judge denied a previous request for a new trial. The attorney representing Decker cites new evidence in the latest request.

Decker is scheduled to be sentenced next week, on Dec. 13, depending upon the outcome of the hearing on the latest request for a new trial.

A hearing on the motion is also scheduled for that same day, before the scheduled sentencing.

