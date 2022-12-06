Sioux City City Council mulls over recommendation on Gordon Drive project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The city council discussed two plans to replace the Gordon Drive Viaduct, and they favor one of the two options provided by The Iowa Department Of Transportation.

The council prefers the “on alignment” option, which would completely replace the existing viaduct in the same general area, according to Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore.

They’ll continue to talk about the potential impact to businesses and potential detours before sending their recommendation to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The other alternative for the viaduct is a “south adjacent” alignment, which would mean the viaduct would be built just south of the existing viaduct from Virginia Street to Fairmount Street.

The project is still in the planning stage, and the total price tag will be a minimum of $118 million according to DOT estimates.

