Sioux City City Council mulls over recommendation on Gordon Drive project

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The city council discussed two plans to replace the Gordon Drive Viaduct, and they favor one of the two options provided by The Iowa Department Of Transportation.

The council prefers the “on alignment” option, which would completely replace the existing viaduct in the same general area, according to Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore.

They’ll continue to talk about the potential impact to businesses and potential detours before sending their recommendation to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The other alternative for the viaduct is a “south adjacent” alignment, which would mean the viaduct would be built just south of the existing viaduct from Virginia Street to Fairmount Street.

The project is still in the planning stage, and the total price tag will be a minimum of $118 million according to DOT estimates.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Ft. Dodge Police search landfill for newborn's remains
Fort Dodge Police search landfill for missing newborn’s remains
A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs
Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening

Latest News

Two bidders are vying to lease the baseball and softball complex
Two organizations vying to add fields at Sioux City sports complex
Siouxland girls wrestlers show off their best skills at the SBL Lady Warriors Invitational
Will soon send recommendations to Iowa Department of Transportation
Council prefers Gordon Viaduct option
Bid was over budget
Hamilton Boulevard bid rejected