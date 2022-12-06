Sioux City man donates more winter coats to local schools

Sioux City man collects winter coats for local elementary school students
Sioux City man collects winter coats for local elementary school students(Chuck Swaggerty)
By Matt Breen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man continues his winter coat drive for Siouxland children.

On Monday, Chuck Swaggerty today dropped off 30 coats to Bryant Elementary School, in Sioux City.

He also dropped off 30 coats to Sioux City North High School.

So far this year he’s donated 440 coats to local schools and organizations.

He wants to collect at least 500 coats. Swaggerty is looking for anyone willing to donate money, or a new winter coat, so he can reach his goal. If you’re interested, you can bring a coat or a cash donation to his business, Whistle Stop Antiques, at 506 Nebraska Street, in downtown Sioux City.

He is also accepting donations to his Venmo account.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Ft. Dodge Police search landfill for newborn's remains
Fort Dodge Police search landfill for missing newborn’s remains
A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs
Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening

Latest News

Sioux City Council rejected the lone bid for extensive construction on Hamilton Blvd.
Bid rejected for Hamilton Boulevard project
Personal care drive collects over 500 pounds
Harbor Drive closed for utilities work
Iowa auditor warns of phone scam