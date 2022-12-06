Siouxland girls wrestlers show off their best skills at the SBL Lady Warriors Invitational

The SBL Lady Warriors Invitational brought in girls wrestlers from all over Siouxland to show off their best skills.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is the first year that girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport in Iowa, which has provided many exciting opportunities for Iowa wrestlers who have come to love the sport.

Those opportunities continued Monday night right here in Sioux City with the SBL Lady Warriors Invitational at Long Lines Family Rec Center. Teams from all over Siouxland were in action, and about 15 teams from right here in Iowa.

Results:

100: Isabel Ekchan (Ridge View) 11-5, Fr. over Aroura Preston (Spirit Lake Park) 7-1, Jr. (Fall 2:36)

110: Keira Hessenius (LeMars) 11-0, So. over Kim Meyer (Ridge View) 7-2, Sr. (Fall 1:20)

115: Kailee Spencer (Spencer) 14-2, So. over Alex Koep (Okoboji/HMS) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 2:23)

120: Aubrie Pehrson (Yutan Girls) 7-0, So. over Molly Sek (Sioux City North) 12-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:40 (19-3))

125: Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 12-2, So. over Kyiah Logan (Spencer) 11-4, Fr. (Fall 1:44)

130: Tatum Shepherd (Ridge View) 15-0, Jr. over Destiny Brown (Ridge View) 9-4, So. (M. For.)

135: Shaylee Sutherland (Spencer) 12-4, So. over Danyka Peterson (Sioux City North) 13-3, Fr. (Fall 2:11)

140: Elizabeth Rubio (Sioux City North) 17-1, Sr. over Alyssa Schnoor (Sheldon/South O`Brien) 11-3, Jr. (Fall 1:38)

145: Laila Nielsen (Spencer) 13-4, Fr. over Avery Ballis (Okoboji/HMS) 5-1, Jr. (Fall 5:15)

155: Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley) 9-0, Jr. over Avani Wilkie (Winnebago Girls) 9-1, So. (TF-1.5 4:44 (22-7))

170: Daynia Werner (Ridge View) 11-1, Jr. over Desiree Breuer (LeMars) 10-4, Jr. (Fall 1:50)

190: Jana TerWee (West Lyon) 4-0, Jr. over Darian Earth (Winnebago Girls) 7-1, Jr. (Fall 1:55)

235: Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) 16-0, Jr. over Jocelyn Buffum (Missouri Valley) 7-3, So. (Fall 2:11)

