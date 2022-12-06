Snow showers impacting Siouxland this morning, but the rest of Tuesday looks nice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning we are dealing with mostly cloudy skies and snow showers in our southern counties that could impact your compute to work. We are expecting accumulations to be less than half an inch to a dusting as these snow showers pass through this morning.

Temperatures this morning will be in the teens and low 20s across Siouxland, but our wind out of the east southeast up to 10 miles per hour will give us wind chills in the single digits to teens this morning so be sure to take that jacket with you before heading out the door.

Today will be nice for the most part once the snow showers move out of Siouxland by mid-morning. We are forecasting for a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day towards the afternoon hours. Wind today will be nice out of the south up to 10 miles per hour which will bring in some warmer air. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s across the region!

Tonight, we see our lows drop into the teens and low 20s across Siouxland with mostly clear skies and wind out of the east southeast up to 10 miles per hour. We could see wind chills in the single digits and teens across the region as well.

The rest of the week looks nice, but Thursday night into Friday we could see some heavier snowfall across Siouxland. Right now, we are watching a low that will form over near Colorado that will track into the Great Plains and Midwest then eventually near Siouxland. Right now, models are not in agreement, but we want to keep it on your radar as we move closer to Thursday.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.