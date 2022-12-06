Snow showers impacting Siouxland this morning, but the rest of Tuesday looks nice

By Jacob Howard
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! This morning we are dealing with mostly cloudy skies and snow showers in our southern counties that could impact your compute to work. We are expecting accumulations to be less than half an inch to a dusting as these snow showers pass through this morning.

Temperatures this morning will be in the teens and low 20s across Siouxland, but our wind out of the east southeast up to 10 miles per hour will give us wind chills in the single digits to teens this morning so be sure to take that jacket with you before heading out the door.

Today will be nice for the most part once the snow showers move out of Siouxland by mid-morning. We are forecasting for a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day towards the afternoon hours. Wind today will be nice out of the south up to 10 miles per hour which will bring in some warmer air. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s across the region!

Tonight, we see our lows drop into the teens and low 20s across Siouxland with mostly clear skies and wind out of the east southeast up to 10 miles per hour. We could see wind chills in the single digits and teens across the region as well.

The rest of the week looks nice, but Thursday night into Friday we could see some heavier snowfall across Siouxland. Right now, we are watching a low that will form over near Colorado that will track into the Great Plains and Midwest then eventually near Siouxland. Right now, models are not in agreement, but we want to keep it on your radar as we move closer to Thursday.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020 as the mall...
Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony

Latest News

Future Track
A few snow showers could affect parts of Siouxland into Tuesday morning
Future Track
A few snow showers could affect parts of Siouxland into Tuesday morning
Wintry mix impacts parts of Siouxland this morning
Wintry mix impacts parts of Siouxland this morning
Future Track Elizabeth
Gorgeous way to end the weekend, cooler days in the work week