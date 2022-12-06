SportsFource Rewind returns as the high school basketball season is underway

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - December is here which means high school basketball is in the full swing of things. Most teams are already a few games in, so let’s take a look back and see who’s jumping out to a hot start on this week’s SportsFource Rewind, basketball edition.

We’ll start off the rewind at MMCRU, some trouble on the ground but a pass to a wide-open Kyler Bork saves the day as he drains the three ball like its easy.

To Sioux City North, senior Sydney Rexius taking the handoff and chargers through those defenders for the smooth lay up. Traffic is no problem.

How about the Warriors feeding it to Makenna Walhof who spins for the layup as the Warriors take the win.

A little Saturday night action in Hinton, Carson Topf goes flying up court for Westwood getting some air as he tosses it up and over for the bucket.

You want defense, we got defense as Keavian Hayes picks the pocket and goes coast to coast for the lay in for Sioux City West.

Back to Hinton, Ashlyn Kovarna shows no hesitation flying through the lane for the layup and more with the foul.

Rock Valley’s Ryan Strait who hits the corner 3 like it’s a piece of cake, could do that in his sleep.

Some nice passing from the MMCRU girls sets up Kora Alesch way out downtown as she sinks the three picking up right where she left off last year.

How about the cross court rocket to Hinton’s Beau DeRocher who launches the corner three that’s nothing but net.

Finishing it off with the Sioux Center Warriors as Briggs Friedmann gets open and takes his shot for one of many triples on the night.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.