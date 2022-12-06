SportsFource Rewind returns as the high school basketball season is underway

By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - December is here which means high school basketball is in the full swing of things. Most teams are already a few games in, so let’s take a look back and see who’s jumping out to a hot start on this week’s SportsFource Rewind, basketball edition.

We’ll start off the rewind at MMCRU, some trouble on the ground but a pass to a wide-open Kyler Bork saves the day as he drains the three ball like its easy.

To Sioux City North, senior Sydney Rexius taking the handoff and chargers through those defenders for the smooth lay up. Traffic is no problem.

How about the Warriors feeding it to Makenna Walhof who spins for the layup as the Warriors take the win.

A little Saturday night action in Hinton, Carson Topf goes flying up court for Westwood getting some air as he tosses it up and over for the bucket.

You want defense, we got defense as Keavian Hayes picks the pocket and goes coast to coast for the lay in for Sioux City West.

Back to Hinton, Ashlyn Kovarna shows no hesitation flying through the lane for the layup and more with the foul.

Rock Valley’s Ryan Strait who hits the corner 3 like it’s a piece of cake, could do that in his sleep.

Some nice passing from the MMCRU girls sets up Kora Alesch way out downtown as she sinks the three picking up right where she left off last year.

How about the cross court rocket to Hinton’s Beau DeRocher who launches the corner three that’s nothing but net.

Finishing it off with the Sioux Center Warriors as Briggs Friedmann gets open and takes his shot for one of many triples on the night.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk, NE
Two people injured in collision on Highway 77 in South Sioux City.
Two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 77 in South Sioux City
Jonathan Capella was arrested and charged with second degree arson and first-degree criminal...
Man arrested, charged for arson at Sioux City Yamaha
Ft. Dodge Police search landfill for newborn's remains
Fort Dodge Police search landfill for missing newborn’s remains
A cookie sold at Coffee & Purrs
Coffee & Purrs cat cafe in downtown Sioux City holds grand opening

Latest News

The SBL Lady Warriors Invitational brought in girls wrestlers from all over Siouxland to show...
Siouxland girls wrestlers show off their best skills at the SBL Lady Warriors Invitational
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game...
Petras out for Music City Bowl leaving the Hawkeyes to turn to freshman quarterbacks
Bishop Heelan's Darron Koolstra joins KTIV's Coaches Corner to discuss Heelan girls basketball.
Coaches Corner: Heelan’s Darron Koolstra discusses the Crusaders drive to get back to the state championship
Morningside's Trey Powers gets a nice dunk in the Mustangs 88-74 win over Mount Marty.
Morningside men and women pick up GPAC wins over Mount Marty