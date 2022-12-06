Two organizations vying to add fields at Sioux City sports complex

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Westside Little League and The Arena Sports Academy-- with their non-profit the Hesse Foundation-- are both vying to add six fields at Riverside Recreational Complex at 100 Riverside Boulevard that can be used for baseball and softball.

Westside Little League wants to add the fields so they can grow participation in little league, as well as, start softball, which is what they say the complex is suited for.

“If we were granted the lease for the fields, we would, we would operate our little league softball operations, but also open it up to other organizations to field travel tournaments, or other events that would need field access,” Westside Little League President Justin Sanders said.

The Arena is looking at the complex to bring national travel tournaments. The academy believes it has the resources to keep the fields busy week in, and week out, while collaborating with the West Side Little League on fields.

“I think that we can be bringing in not only regional, but national baseball and softball tournaments as well. In order to do that there has to be some financials that are going to have to be invested into the fields to show progress,” said Dustin Cooper, Arena Sports Academy Executive Director.

Both sides say they would be willing to work together to get maximum use out of the fields. Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore says he would love to see the collaboration.

“It could really be spectacular if both groups get together and formulate a plan a lease where they’re both involved with the sports of baseball and softball in Sioux City,” Moore said.

Both sides said significant progress has been made to form a partnership. But, the details are something that will need to be settled as the city differed a vote Monday night.

