Wreath laying ceremony to be held Saturday, Dec. 17

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In honor of National Wreaths Across America Day, a special ceremony has been set for 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at Sgt. Floyd Monument, 2601 S Lewis Blvd., Sioux City.

Hosted by the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, along with Sgt. Floyd Honor Guard and others, this event is in collaboration with “National Wreaths Across America Day,” a day set aside to lay wreaths at the places where we remember, honor and teach about our veterans.

The Sgt. Floyd Monument was built to commemorate the life of Sgt. Charles Floyd, a United States explorer, a non-commissioned officer in the US Army, a quartermaster in the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die on the expedition.

On June 30, 1960, the monument became the first designated National Historic Landmark of the United States.

