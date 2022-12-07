Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says

FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on her condition at the time of the crash that took her life.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Anne Heche did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to a report from a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The report said certain drugs were found in her body, but they weren’t active at the time of the crash, which means they were drugs taken at some point in her life, not necessarily recently.

The actress died in an Aug. 5 car crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naji Shorter is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting at a Sioux City bar. One of...
Man accused of attempted murder in Sioux City has charges dismissed
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE: Carrie Jones, right, the wife of Laurel murder suspect.
Nebraska murder suspect’s wife helping prosecution, says another witness
One man was seriously injured in an accident near Sheldon, Iowa
K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question,...
K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Time names Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its ‘person of the year’
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Nice but chilly Wednesday
Nice but chilly Wednesday