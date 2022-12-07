Battle of the Blizzards concludes with check presentation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Dairy Queen will present checks to seven local schools on Friday, Dec. 9, as part of the Siouxland DQ’s Battle of the Blizzards - School Edition.

At 10 a.m., Friday, checks will be presented to representatives from Heelan, East, Siouxland Christian, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West, North and Dakota Valley High Schools, at the Hamilton Dairy Queen, 400 Hamilton Blvd.

More than $9,000 will be donated to the area schools thanks to the Battle fundraiser held throughout November.

The Battle featured various DQ Blizzard treats partnered with Sioux City metro high schools. Fans were able to support their school by purchasing their respective Blizzard treat.

For every Blizzard sold during the month, $.50 was donated to the respective school. Additional donations will be given to the schools for their participation and support.

2022 marked the fifth year of Battle of the Blizzards – School Edition. Over the past five years, Siouxland Dairy Queen has donated nearly $45,000 to the metro high schools.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.